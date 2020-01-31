Forty Years Ago, January 31, 1980: CBI officials protest

The Indian Express front page, January 31, 1980. (Express archive) The Indian Express front page, January 31, 1980. (Express archive)

A large number of CBI officials including senior inspectors, lodged a strong protest with the CBI director against the arrest of N K Singh, DGI (CBI). Singh, who was the chief investigating officer in the Kissa Kursi Ka case, was arrested by the Haryana police on charges of wrongful confinement and abduction of Ram Chander, a former driver in Maruti Limited. A protest note to the director was signed by more than 200 officers and men of the CBI who went in groups to Sardar Patel Bhawan, headquarters of the organisation. They wanted to meet the acting director, J S Bawa, to convey their feelings. At first, Bawa was reluctant to meet the officers. But perhaps, sensing the mood of anger and indignation of the officers, he said he would meet them at 5 pm at their R K Puram office.

Privilege Motion

Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar is to decide by February 2 whether or not to admit a privilege motion against the law minister, P Shiv Shankar, for allegedly misleading the House regarding the reported arrest of DIG of the CBI, N K Singh. The privilege motion has been submitted by Janata Party MP, Madhu Dandavate.

Carter Envoy Visit

President Carter’s special envoy, Clark Clifford, is in town on a mission clearly aimed at convincing the Indian government that his country’s decision to supply arms is not going to harm India. Clifford is slated to meet the prime minister and he will hold another round of talks with the foreign minister before flying back to Washington to report back to President Carter on the outcome of his talks. Clifford is also reported to have touched on the US suggestion — made by President Carter in last Thursday’s State of the Union message — about a regional security arrangement for this part of the world. Apparently, President Carter’s proposal is not being favourably viewed in New Delhi.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App