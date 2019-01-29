Forty years ago, January 29, 1979: China’s great shift

The People’s Daily in Peking declared that the philosophy that guided China for more than a decade “that political preaching would make people work hard” is “absurd”. “High-sounding words and empty talk about revolution that do not take the well-being of the masses into consideration have nothing radical,” itsaid. It said: “The peasants can be encouraged to work hard only to achieve increasing prosperity. Lin Piao and the gang of four preached that the more impoverished the peasants, the more revolutionary they would become. This is sheer nonsense.” The daily referred to the late Defence Minister Lin Piao, accused of plotting against the late Chairman Mao Zedong, and four radical leaders headed by Mao’s wife, Chiang Ching. After imposing their views on China for more than a decade, they were purged in 1976 on charges of trying to cause chaos and seize power. added: “The peasants’ socialist consciousness stems from the real political and material benefits that have derived from socialism. It does not stem from any political preaching”. The editorial added that China’s peasants had to be self-reliant because China was poor and “it was impossible for the State to provide them with everything”.

Deng in the US

Deng Xiaoping, the driving force in China’s outward reach to the West, came to the United States for talks with President JimmyCarter and a coast-to-coast tour that will draw the most advanced and most populous nations of the world closer together.

Riots in Teheran

The worst anti-government rioting in Teheran in months erupted after Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini said he would refuse to receive Shahpour Bakhtiar in his capacity as prime minister. Agencies put the death toll at 27. Official reports said 18 were killed and 200 wounded. Riot troops opened fire as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to chant “death to Bakhtiar”.