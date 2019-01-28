Forty years ago, January 28, 1979: UP political crisis

The political crisis in Uttar Pradesh deepened with Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav forwarding the resignations of all the four ministers whose resignations he had sought to the governor for acceptance. And Governor G D Tapase has accepted the resignations. Yadav elevated the remaining six deputy ministers to the rank of minister of state. The ministers who have been promoted are: Bhagwati Singh, Chhote Lal Yadav, Maqbool Hussain Khan, Deenanath Sewak, Sheo Das Tewari Tej Singh.

Iran development

Iran Prime Minister Shahpour Bakhtiar announced that he would leave for Paris within 48 hours to meet the religious opposition leader, Ayatullah Khomeini. “As a patriotic Iranian who considers himself as a small member of the glorious movement and as a person who believes in the leadership of Khomeini… I have decided to go to Paris within 48 hours to.. seek advice on the future of the country,” Bakhtiar said in a special radio address. The surprise announcement came shortly after Bakhtiar said in a radio interview that “agents and enemies” as well as “technical difficulties” at strike-bound Mehrabad international airport had delayed the return of the exiled religious leader whose mass movement forced Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country on “vacation”.

Windies follow on

Two promising youngsters, Kapil Dev and Karsan Ghavri, displayed in ample measure a killer’s instinct as they raised visions of India coasting to a handsome victory against the West Indies. Kapil Dev, 94 overnight, duly completed his maiden, unbeaten century with a boundary and huge six as Sunil Gavaskar declared India’s innings at 566 for eight wickets. Then Ghavri (3 for 54) disturbed the rhythm and harmony of the West indies batsmen with his superbly-controlled thunderbolts.