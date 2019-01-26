Forty years ago, January 26, 1979: UP Govt crisis

The Janata government was thrown in to a serious crisis in Uttar Pradesh with the Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav asking for the resignations of the ministers for home and local self-government and two deputy ministers. Ganesh Dutta Bajpai, minister for local self-government, and Babu Lal Verma, deputy minister for rural development have already resigned in response to the CM’s letter. Home Minister Ram Singh and Deputy Education Minister Malti Sharma have not resigned. Bajpai and Ram Singh belong to the erstwhile Bharatiya Lok Dal while the two deputy ministers, Verma and Malti Sharma, belong to former Jana Sangh.

Janata Surprised

Advertising

The Janata high command sharply reacted to the UP chief minister’s move to throw out four ministers from his Cabinet. The party general secretary, Ramakrishna Hegde, wrote to Ram Naresh Yadav asking him to explain why he had decided to take action against colleagues.

President’s Speech

President N Sanjiva Reddy called for fulfillment of the basic minimum needs of the rural masses “without further delay”. In a message broadcast on the eve of the nation’s 30th Republic Day, he spoke at length on India’s villages, the hard-working farmer, his contribution in securing a record output of foodgrains, his needs and his welfare. “In the welter of demands and agitations by urban pressure groups for an ever-increasing share in the national cake, the needs of the poor farmer, the real producer of wealth in our country, are apt to be overlooked. Let us not forget that India will prosper only if the tiller of the soil prospers,” the President said.

Ant-Hindi Stir

Stray incidents of obstruction to rail traffic and tarring Hindi name boards were reported in Tamil Nadu with the students taking the lead on the first day of the two-day anti-Hindi agitation called by the DMK.