Forty years ago, January 25, 1979: Janata crisis ends

The crisis in the Janata Party ended with the swearing-in of Charan Singh as Deputy Prime Minister. Singh will be No 2 in the Cabinet although Jagjivan Ram has also been made Deputy Prime Minister. Singh, who has been given Finance, will present his budget on February 28. H M Patel, who till the other day was working on the budget, has taken over Home.

Cong Unity Meeting

“Another step towards unity” — that was how Congress President Swaran Singh described the outcome of his meeting with the rival Congress-I chief, Indira Gandhi. This was their fourth meeting since to bring about unity began. Mrs Gandhi refused to comment on the meeting.

Expecting Khomeini

The Iranian military closed Teheran’s Mehrabad airport as Prime Minister Shahpour Bakhtiar, disclosed to Parliament he had sent a “trusted representative” to negotiate with Ayatullah Khomeini. Iran air crew accused military authorities of sabotaging Boeing 747s, which were to have left for Paris to bring the 78-year-old religious leader back to his homeland. Khomeini plans to end his exile of nearly 15 years on Friday and return to dismantle the constitutional monarchy and establish an Islamic Republic. In his address to Parliament, Bakhtiar refused to disclose any more details on negotiations between the government and Khomeini since they are “not at the final stage”. Meanwhile, troops of the Imperial Iranian army and air force sealed off the airport where Khomeini is expected to land on Friday and be greeted by millions of his .

Lebanon Ceasefire

The United Nations has arranged a ceasefire on the tense Israel-Lebanon border. The parties agreed to cease at 6:00 this morning, but it has been quiet since midnight night.