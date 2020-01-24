Forty Years Ago: January 24, 1980

Turning countries in India’s neighbourhood into a theatre of big power rivalries was “totally unacceptable”, he said at joint session of Parliament. Turning countries in India’s neighbourhood into a theatre of big power rivalries was “totally unacceptable”, he said at joint session of Parliament.

Tense Subcontinent

President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy expressed “grave concern” at the intervention of outside forces and induction of armaments into India’s neighbourhood as this had created a “dangerous situation” for India and the region. The developments in Afghanistan had highlighted the re-emergence of the Cold War. Turning countries in India’s neighbourhood into a theatre of big power rivalries was “totally unacceptable”, he said at joint session of Parliament.

Reservation Moves

Home Minister Zail Singh introduced in the Lok Sabha a Constitution amendment Bill to extend the period of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the representation for the Anglo-Indian community by nomination in the Lok Sabha and the State assemblies, for another 10 years.

Arms To Pak

India has told the US that the nature and range of arms being supplied to Pakistan does not tally with the professed purpose behind the arms aid. External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao told the Lok Sabha that the matter would also be taken up during the visit to India of President Carter’s emissary, Clark Clifford. He hoped the dialogue would bear fruit and “some improvement’’ will be made.

Probe Against Shah

An international commission to probe the alleged violation of human rights under the regime of the former Shah of Iran is part of the “package agreement” that the UN secretary general, Kurt Waldheim, has worked out with the government of Iran for the release of the American hostages. Speaking to newsmen at Delhi airport

before his departure for Pakistan, Waldheim said he was still holding negotiations with the Iranian authorities for the hostages’ release and expressed hope that with the setting up of the inquiry commission “it will be possible to iron out the remaining problems”.

