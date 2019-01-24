Forty years ago, January 24, 1979: Cabinet reshuffle

Charan Singh will be sworn in as deputy prime minister on Thursday (January 24). The former home minister, who is being given the finance portfolio, will present the budget on February 28. Jagjivan Ram, who will be the other deputy prime minister, will retain the defence portfolio and it is likely that H M Patel will move over from finance to home ministry which the Prime Minister has been running after Charan Singh’s exit from the government in summer. Three ministers of state — Narsingh Yadav, Ram Kinker and Jagbir Singh — who left the Desai government along with Charan Singh are also certain to return to the government. Narinder Singh, a Kisan sammelan leader from UP, comes in place of Janeswar Misra, who is not being taken back into the government. Raj Narain’s place in the government may be taken by Rabi Ray.

India-Malaysia Ties

India and Malaysia are expected to sign a long-term economic co-operation agreement. The prime ministers of the two countries have agreed to make up for the lack of attention towards economic cooperation between India and Malaysia during the past 30 years. A civil aviation agreement between the two countries and problems being faced by over 6,000 Malaysian students in Indian universities also came in for review.

Iran Upheaval

Officers of the Iranian armed forces staged a show of force with the imperial guard, vowing that the army will remain united and its soldiers will “shed their blood” to maintain the monarchy and the government of Prime Minister Shahpour Bakhtiar. A chief political aide to Ayatullah Khomeini said “the strikes paralysing the Iranian economy will continue until Bakhtiar government resigns and makes way for an Islamic Republican regime named by Khomeini, who is expected to return to Iran on Friday from Paris after 15-years of self imposed .