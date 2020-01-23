Forty Years Ago: January 23, 1980

Socialist countries supported the developing countries at the UNIDO conference in New Delhi by speaking in favour of the proposals made by the “Group of 77” which met in Havana recently. Socialist countries supported the developing countries at the UNIDO conference in New Delhi by speaking in favour of the proposals made by the “Group of 77” which met in Havana recently.

Defection To Cong (I)

Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, along with 38 MLAs of the Janata and Lok Dal, defected to the Congress (I). Haryana is the first state to defect under the Congress (I) threat to dissolve state assemblies in the non-Congress (I) states. Mukhtiar Singh, president of the state Janata unit, along with five party general secretaries and professor Sher Singh, former Union Minister, has also resigned from the Janata Party and joined the Congress (I).

Socialist Support

Socialist countries supported the developing countries at the UNIDO conference in New Delhi by speaking in favour of the proposals made by the “Group of 77” which met in Havana recently. In contrast, some of the representatives of developed countries emphasised the need to adopt a realistic attitude in achieving mutually agreed goals. The difference in the stand was visible in the speeches of the delegates from the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Hungary, Italy and the commission of the European Economic Community.

Bangla River Issue

The Bangladesh president, General Zia-ur Rahman, said that the detailed discussions he had with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would “surely” help resolve the border problem, and the question of the sharing of river waters. Speaking to newsmen before his departure for Dacca after a two-day visit, General Zia said “we hope to reach a solution on the issues of border and water.”

Bhajan Lal Betrayal

Swami Agnivesh, Janata MLA and former education minister of Haryana, has condemned chief minister Bhajan Lal for “betraying the Janata Party” and “blackmailing” legislators into joining the Congress (I) camp. He said that Lal was largely responsible for the poor showing of the Janata Party in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

