Forty years ago, January 22, 1979: Bank strike over

The bank personnel called off their agitation after two rounds of talks with Union Finance Minister H M Patel and Labour Minister Ravindra Varma. Y G Patel, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and P P Gutta, chairman of the Indian Banks Association, were also present at the talks. An announcement said a basis for an agreement on the DA formula and for continuing the negotiations had been identified. The representatives of the bankmen had agreed to give up non-cooperation and restore normalcy in the functioning of the banks. About 4 lakh bank workers started their agitiation — “work-to-rule and no overtime” — from December 15.

Khomeini to return

Ayatullah Khomeini will return to Teheran next Friday, January 26, members of his staff in Paris said. They said he planned to deliver his first sermon shortly after arrival at the Behesht e Zahra cemetery, where many of the demonstrators killed in the worst shooting are buried. Khomeini was expelled from the country in 1964 and lived in near obscurity in Turkey and for some 13 years in Iraq, before the Iraqi authorities expelled him last October, and he went to France.

Jnanpith for Ageya

Eminent Hindi poet and novelist S H Vatsyayan “Ageya” has been selected for the Rs 1 lakh Jnanpith award for 1978. He has won the award for his collection of poems, Kitni Navon Men Kitni Bar published in 1967.

CPI appeal to CPM

C Rajeswara Rao appealed to the CPM leadership to take immediate steps for the building up of a left and democratic alternative against the Janata Party and the Congress (I). Addressing a meeting in Calcutta organised by the West Bengal State Council of the CPI, Rao said the Janata Party was tottering following its internal squabbles and failure to solve any of the people’s problems. Mrs Gandhi was trying to stage a comeback in the absence of a third alternative