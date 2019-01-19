Forty Years Ago, January 19, 1979: Gujarat Stonepelters

Gujarat Stonepelters

The situation in the troubled areas of Ahmedabad remained quiet but tense indicating that the worst is possibly over after three days of violence during which two persons were killed in police firing. While the curfew areas of Khadia, Raipur and Gandhi Road remained quiet, the police had to burst 14 teargas shells in the face of heavy stone-throwing at Vadigam in Dariapur area, which is also under curfew. Curfew was re-imposed and will be in force till 6 am on January 19. Demonstrators against bank agitations threw stones at Dena Bank branch in Shahpur area where two banks were attacked last night. They also attacked Dena Bank in Saraspur, State Bank in Saijpur and Central Bank at Bhairavnath Road. There were five cases of stone-throwing on buses.

No Nationalisation

The national executive of the Janata Party today down the proposal for the nationalisation of key industries. While a draft resolution prepared by the executive’s 11-man sub-committee had clearly called for nationalisation of key industries, the resolution adopted by the national executive does not contain any reference to the takeover proposal. The resolution which the national executive adopted today — after heated discussions — merely states: “The party’s commitment to decentralisation of economic power and healthy industrial development makes it imperative that control and holdings of large industrial houses is effectively reduced”.

Fuel Assurance

A senior US State Department official, Thomas Pickering, has assured Indian Ambassador N A Palkhivala that the Carter administration expects the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to approve the Indian application for 16.8 tonnes of enriched uranium for Tarapur. As soon as that is approved, the State Department would recommend the next allotment of 19.8 tonnes.