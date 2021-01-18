Forty Years Ago, January 18, 1981: Hostage Crisis Lingers

With the presentation of the jury’s award to the Indian entry, Aakrosh shared with the Hungarian entry, The Unknown Soldiers’ Patent Leather Shoes, the fortnight-long Eighth International Film Festival in Delhi came to a close.

Iran’s chief hostage negotiator Behzad Nabavi said that Iran has demanded clarification from the United States of its proposal to end the 14-month hostage crisis by trading frozen Iranian assets for American hostages. Pars, the official Iranian news agency, quoted Nabavi as saying that Iran was looking forward to an immediate reply from the American official in charge of the negotiations with the Algerian intermediaries. There was no immediate comment from the American negotiators in Algeria. Nabavi was quoted as saying that an Algerian aircraft was ready to take out the hostages upon the conclusion of the agreement with the US government. The report did not specify where this aircraft was but it could be the same that brought six Algerian doctors to Iran on January 17. Nabavi said that if the US government is “really concerned about the freedom of the hostages then one could be sure that a solution is at hand”.

Award For Aakrosh

Offer To MNF

The Centre is considering a proposal to give full statehood to Mizoram if the Mizo National Front gives up insurgency and its members surrender their arms. This proposal has been made to the MNF leader Laldenga, according to minister of state for home affairs P Venkatasubbiah.

Marcos’s Pretence

President E Marcos of the Philippines, accompanied by his wife Imelda, appeared on TV to announce the end of martial law in the country. But Marcos will retain all his powers till elections are held in the country in 1984.