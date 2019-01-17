Forty Years Ago, January 17, 1979: Shah Leaves Iran

From this author Cinema paradiso Shadow games

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, 59, left Iran for Egypt on way to the United States piloting his own jet on a journey many believe will end in permanent exile. Two officers of the Shah’s royal guard fell to the knees and tried to kiss the monarch’s feet at Teheran’s airport, but he motioned for them to rise. Two other officers, standing face to face, held aloft a copy of the Koran and the royal couple passed beneath the impromptu arch to board the “Shah’s Falcon”, a royal Boeing 727. His departure touched off jubilant celebrations throughout Teheran. “The Shah is gone for ever,” chanted as they poured into the streets of Teheran.

Khomaini’s Response

Iran’s Muslim opposition leader, Ayatullah Khomaini, congratulated his people on the departure of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi and said he would return to Teheran “at the first proper time”. “The Shah’s departure is the first step toward ending 50 years of the Pahlavi dynasty in Iran,” the Shiite leader said in a statement read at his suburban Paris headquarters. The statement gave no specific time when the Ayatullah might return.

Two Dy PMs

Morarji Desai may make both Charan Singh and Jagjivan Ram Deputy Prime Ministers. Raj Narain is unlikely to be taken back into the Cabinet. Singh had rejected the two Deputy Prime Ministers formula last month, but it seems that Desai was unwilling to let down Jagjivan Ram, who would not agree on only Singh becoming the Dy PM.

Kapil Wins Test

Kapil Dev won the fourth Test for India against West Indies at Chepauk, Madras. He rallied them to a win by three wickets when they were in danger of stultifying themselves through over-defensive batsmanship. He struck five mighty blows in various directions and his unbeaten 36 enabled India to secure their objective of 125 runs.