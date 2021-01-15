Forty Years Ago, January 15, 1981: Samastipur firing

The US has agreed to deposit 70 per cent of frozen Iranian assets in Algeria, undertaken to return the late Shah’s wealth to Iran and suspend legal claims against Iran, according to Tehran Radio.

Six undertrials in Samastipur were killed in police firing after three days of confrontation between them and the police. Soon after receiving news of the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra announced a judicial enquiry into the incident. Ten policemen were injured in stone throwing by the undertrials who had taken refuge on rooftops after locking some jail entrances to restrict the movement of the jail staff. The trouble started on January 12 when a group of undertrials led by one Gulzar Mian indiscriminately stoned the jail staff and police personnel who persuaded them to come down and “talk things over”. In this incident, the sub-inspector of the Samastipur police thana, Shambu Sharan Singh Thakur sustained serious injuries. The undertrials were protesting against bad food, non-supply of warm clothing and ill-treatment by a jail jamadar.

US gives in

The US has agreed to deposit 70 per cent of frozen Iranian assets in Algeria, undertaken to return the late Shah’s wealth to Iran and suspend legal claims against Iran, according to Tehran Radio. The radio suggested that the US has already returned 70 per cent of frozen Iranian assets but more clarity on that is awaited. It suggested that the Iranian authorities had accepted the American compromise and an end to the hostage crisis is at hand.

Rajiv still in IA

Rajiv Gandhi, a pilot with the Indian Airlines, has not yet resigned from his job. Nor is any action being contemplated against him for participating in Congress (I) activities. According to No 10 of the orders Indian Airlines service rules no employee can participate in the activities of a communal organisation or a political party. Rajiv, who gained the Boeing 737 pilot licence last month, has been openly participating in Congress (I) activities after being behind the scenes for some months.