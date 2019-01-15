Forty Years Ago, January 15, 1979: In PM’s Court

Charan Singh said it was for the prime minister to take the initiative for his rejoining the Union Cabinet. “I am not a power-seeker,” he asserted. He also said he had never made any suggestion to be back in the ministry. “Nor had I authorised anybody to request the PM on my behalf,” said Singh. Speaking at meeting at the Press Club in New Delhi on the eve of the three-day crucial meeting of the Janata Party’s national executive, Charan Singh tried to avoid comments which might frustrate unity moves. Initially, he declined to say anything on politics. But persistent questions on Janata affairs drew him out. Singh confined his 45-minute opening address to enunciation of his economic policy.

Congress Rift

Chandrajit Yadav, former member of the Congress Working Committee, accused the party president Swaran Singh of having deliberately paralysed the party for the last year. From the day he took over as president, Swaran Singh had been preparing ground to deliver the Indian National Congress to Indira Gandhi, Yadav said in a statement. He said Singh’s action in accepting his and Karan Singh’s resignation from the CWC three months after it was tendered, was in keeping with “a series of unprincipled machinations and manoeuvres in which he has indulged in a bid to destroy the identity of the INC and hand it over to Mrs Gandhi”.

Iran Parliament

The lower house of Iran’s Parliament opened debate on Prime Minister Shahpour Bakhtiar’s government, while in the streets of Tehran, thousands marched demanding the ouster of the Shah and creation of an Islamic Republic. Parliamentary sources had forecast a vote of confidence later in the day but as the debate dragged on, it appeared that balloting would not be taken until Tuesday. The new government must receive approval from the Majlis or lower house to begin implementing its promised package of policies.