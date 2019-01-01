Forty years ago, January 1, 1979s: Civil war in Iran

Ayatollah Khomeini, the exiled opposition leader of Iran, has said that with the advent of 1979 the Shah must go and if he did not, “we will take to our gun and fight” to oust him. The religious leader behind the current anti-Shah demonstrations was spelling out his New Year resolution to the Sunday Telegraph. Khomeini is at present in Paris from where he is reported to be personally directing the agitation to overthrow the Shah. His tourist visa had expired a week ago. But the French government has allowed him to stay on for an undisclosed period. He is being protected by the French armed guards. At his suburban villa headquarters west of Paris, the religious leader told the Telegraph’s correspondent that if the Shah insisted on remaining in power in the New Year, demonstrators in Teheran and Iranian oilfields would be ordered to “take the guns and fight”.

No tax turmoil

A heavy dose of taxation is considered unlikely in the Union Budget for 1979-80. Informed sources say that the Sixth Plan projection of additional resource mobilisation by the Centre of Rs 9,000 crore mainly calls for the continuance of the tax effort, which had begun in the current year. In view of the buoyant tax collections so far in the year, the Plan needs should be, more or less, met by maintaining the existing level of taxation, it is stated.

More Left cohesion

The CPM plenum has adopted the two documents placed by the politburo on organisational matters which, in the words of its general secretary, E M S Namboodiripad, would make the party “more cohesive”, the party centre strong and allow greater democracy in the inner-party working. About half a dozen amendments were moved to the documents, but those accepted did not make any “substantial change” in the strategy spelt out in the documents for expansion of the party, while underscoring the need for quality of members.