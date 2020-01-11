Forty Years Ago, Jan 11, 1980: Indira To Take Over

Indira Gandhi has been consulting senior party colleagues about cabinet formation, but no one really knows whom she will ask to join her government. Indira Gandhi has been consulting senior party colleagues about cabinet formation, but no one really knows whom she will ask to join her government.

The President invited Indira Gandhi to form the new government. He requested her to communicate the names of other ministers to be appointed to the council of ministers. Sanjeeva Reddy sent the invitation to Mrs Gandhi after she was elected leader of the Congress (I). Mrs Gandhi is likely to form the cabinet in two phases. She has been consulting senior party colleagues about cabinet formation, but no one really knows whom she will ask to join her government.

US To Arm Pak

India’s charge d’Affaires Ashok Gokhale met the Assistant Secretary of State and other senior US officials to discuss the latest developments in Asia. It is learnt that the officials conveyed to Gokhale that the US would take note of India’s concerns in formulating future policy in the region. American sources said that the US would arm Pakistan to meet the danger from across the Afghan border but the level would be such as not to cause concern to India.

UN on Afghanistan

The UN Security Council called for an emergency special session of the general assembly to deal with the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan. The council approved a Philippine and Mexican request to take the issue to the 152-nation assembly following a Soviet veto in the Council. The Soviet Union and East Germany voted against the measure, claiming it was an interference in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

Red Fort Burglary

The police have not made progress in investigating the theft of three valuable antique pieces from the Red Fort museum. The stolen articles include the ghaghra-choli of Zeenat Mahal and a gold brocade dress of Bahadurshah Zafar. However, the police suspect that the burglary was an organised operation sponsored by a collector who specifically sought the three pieces.

