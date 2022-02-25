February 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Islamabad visit

India has decided to defer indefinitely the visit of Foreign Secretary R D Sathe to Islamabad for talks on a no-war pact following references to Kashmir made by Pakistan at the Human Rights Commission in Geneva. According to a Pakistan embassy spokesman, the Indian decision was conveyed to Pakistan ambassador Abdul Sattar by Sathe. India had taken objection to the fact that during a discussion in the commission on countries under colonial domination, Pakistan had compared the situation in Kashmir with that in Palestine and Namibia.

The Economic Survey, presented to Parliament, speaks of “ increasing pressure” on the budget but doesn’t indicate areas where the new Finance Minister hopes to widen his tax net. The survey noted a sharp deterioration in the balance of payments in the past two years and spells out a two-pronged attack — maximum import saving and redoubling of exports — to improve this situation.

Secret meeting

The president of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Dal, Mulayam Singh Yadav, alleged that UP’s Minister of State for Home, Rajinder Tripathi, had a secret meeting with the dacoit, Chhatiram, near the village of a Congress (I) MLA in Mainpuri district.

Antarctica expedition

The Prime Minister declared in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that, there was no political motive behind the Indian scientific expedition to Antarctica and said India had as much right as any other country to go to uninhabited places. “We do not subscribe to the view that only a few very rich countries have the right to such uninhabited and other places,” Mrs Indira Gandhi said.