February 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bad Behaviour

February 3, 2022 3:08:08 am
M L Jadam, leader of the Indian contingent to the Mini-Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, last year, has explained to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that a delegation of uninvited officials of the Asian Games not only usurped the facilities meant for the team but lowered the prestige of the country by their behaviour. In particular, Jadam was embarrassed by an unseemly wrangle in front of he foreign sports representatives as to who was heading the delegation. Two overzealous members of the Asian Games Organising COmmittee, S S Gill and C M Muthiah, insisted that the Delhi MP and non-sportsman, KHL Bhagat was the team leader and should be given the honour of awarding medals. The puzzled representatives of the International Wrestling Association did not know what to make of this confusion, since various team managers claimed that the IOA had appointed Jadam to the post.
Costlier Calls
The government announced sweeping increases in postal and telecommunication charges. The biggest increase is in telephone rentals which ranged from Rs 125 to Rs 200 a quarter. These would now have to be paid every two months. Whereas the rental in Delhi, Bombay and Calcutta was Rs 200 for 3 months, it will be Rs 200 every 2 months from March 1.
Cracker Unit Fire
Six children between 12 and 15 years were charred to death when a room of the cracker factory in which they were working caught fire at Chellapatti about 20 km from Sankarankovil. This is the second such accident in Tirunelveli district in four months. Four persons were killed in an explosion in a cracker manufacturing unit at Themangulam near Alwarthirunagari in October last year.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-