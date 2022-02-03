February 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bad Behaviour

In particular, Jadam was embarrassed by an unseemly wrangle in front of he foreign sports representatives as to who was heading the delegation.

M L Jadam, leader of the Indian contingent to the Mini-Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, last year, has explained to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that a delegation of uninvited officials of the Asian Games not only usurped the facilities meant for the team but lowered the prestige of the country by their behaviour. In particular, Jadam was embarrassed by an unseemly wrangle in front of he foreign sports representatives as to who was heading the delegation. Two overzealous members of the Asian Games Organising COmmittee, S S Gill and C M Muthiah, insisted that the Delhi MP and non-sportsman, KHL Bhagat was the team leader and should be given the honour of awarding medals. The puzzled representatives of the International Wrestling Association did not know what to make of this confusion, since various team managers claimed that the IOA had appointed Jadam to the post.