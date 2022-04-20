April 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Nurturing Ties

The Indo-Saudi summit talks ended on Monday with both sides agreeing to usher in a new era in their political and economic relations, and to work jointly to curb superpower attempts to influence and pressurise countries of the region. The Saudi side appreciated India’s willingness and efforts to normalise relations further with Pakistan in the interest of durable peace in the sub-continent.

Maharashtra Bandh

The call for Maharashtra bandh on Monday evoked poor response. Trains, buses, taxis and private vehicles were plying and most of the commercial offices, factories, banks, government offices, and shops and restaurants were open. The police registered a dozen cases of stone throwing and about 70 stray incidents of violence in Bombay. The response to the bandh in the rest of the state was also poor. The state police reported that life in the state was not affected by the bandh. State transport buses were operating normally and no untoward incidents were reported. All national and international flights operated normally. Loading and unloading operations at the Bombay docks were unhampered. The refineries too operated normally and work at ONGC offices and terminals were unaffected.

New Language Policy

The Karnataka government on Monday adopted a language policy making learning of Kannada compulsory in schools up to the matric level. The new three-language formula was adopted in the face of a state-wide agitation demanding primacy to Kannada. The decision of the government, announced by Chief Minister R Gundu Rao, following a cabinet meeting, gives primacy to the mother tongue as the first language.