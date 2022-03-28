March 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indira vs Maneka

March 28, 2022 3:59:07 am
Describing the Lucknow convention in support of Sanjay Gandhi’s five-point programme as an “anti-party act” and especially against her, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on said it was sad that those who were supposed to have been close to Sanjay Gandhi wanted to destroy his image. Addressing a press conference within minutes of her arrival from London at Delhi airport, Mrs Gandhi said what she had said about the convention applied equally to the decision of Maneka Gandhi to attend it. Mrs Gandhi, however, said there was no question of her giving any call to her partymen to boycott the conference. About the convention, she said it was like the RSS and the BJP using the name of Gandhiji to further their ends. The convention was being encouraged by the very people who were against Sanjay Gandhi and had done everything in their attempt to destroy him.
Rajya Sabha Poll
The Congress (I) made a clean sweep of all four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka while the CPM-led Left Front captured all five West Bengal seats in the biennial elections to the Upper House. In Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling National Conference and the Opposition shared one seat each. With seven seats already in its bag from Orissa and Gujarat, the Congress (I) has so far won 11 seats in the current biennial elections covering 63 seats from 14 states.
Maruti Wants Suzuki
Maruti Udyog has recommended to the government Japan’s Suzuki four-door small car for being manufactured in India. According to Udyog Bhavan sources, the recommendation is now being processed by the Heavy Industry Department. The final selection of the car and collaborator will be done by the cabinet after which the public investment board will have to take the decision.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
