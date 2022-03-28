March 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indira vs Maneka

Addressing a press conference within minutes of her arrival from London at Delhi airport, Mrs Gandhi said what she had said about the convention applied equally to the decision of Maneka Gandhi to attend it.

Describing the Lucknow convention in support of Sanjay Gandhi’s five-point programme as an “anti-party act” and especially against her, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on said it was sad that those who were supposed to have been close to Sanjay Gandhi wanted to destroy his image. Addressing a press conference within minutes of her arrival from London at Delhi airport, Mrs Gandhi said what she had said about the convention applied equally to the decision of Maneka Gandhi to attend it. Mrs Gandhi, however, said there was no question of her giving any call to her partymen to boycott the conference. About the convention, she said it was like the RSS and the BJP using the name of Gandhiji to further their ends. The convention was being encouraged by the very people who were against Sanjay Gandhi and had done everything in their attempt to destroy him.