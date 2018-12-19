November 22, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Indira In Contempt

Indira In Contempt

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has held Mrs Indira Gandhi guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Lok Sabha for obstructing four government officials from collecting information for a question on Maruti tabled by Jyotirmoy Bosu in 1975. The Committee has also indicted R K Dhawan, former additional private secretary to the prime minister and D Sen, former director of the CBI, for the same reason. The Committee has said they all deserve punishment but has left it to the “collective wisdom” of the House to punish her and the two others. The two volume, 1,007-page report of the Committee was placed before the Lok Sabha today by Samar Guha, chairman of the Committee. Mrs Gandhi was not present when Guha placed the report.

Janata Defends RSS

The Rajya Sabha spent the whole day discussing the recent “communal trouble” in Aligarh. The debate followed expected political lines with the Congress (I ), Congress and the CPI launching a bitter attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and blamed it for the Aligarh killings. The Janata side, including many former Jana Sangh members, put up a stout defence on behalf of the RSS and countering with the charge that the trouble had been instigated by the Congress (I) to win Muslim votes for Mrs Indira Gandhi in Chikmagalur. Having given a vent to their anger Congress (I) and CPI members walked out just before Prime Minister Morarji Desai, got up to reply to the debate. The PM blames “anti-social” elements for the violence.

Captain Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has been selected captain of the Indian team for the series against the West Indies. Team for the first Test: Sunil Gavaskar (captain), Chetan Chauhan, Mohinder Amamath, Gundappa R Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Kapil Dev, Karsan Ghavri, Bishen Singh Bedi, S Venkataraghavan, B S Chandrashekar.