January 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India To Neighbours

India has assured its neighbours of its commitment to respect their sovereignty and stressed the need to stay out of the big power confrontation. External Affairs minister P V Narasimha Rao said, “The security environment in our immediate vicinity has deteriorated. The countries of South Asia cannot afford to get embroiled in the vortex of power conflicts in the region”.

Traces of oil and gas have been found in the second well drilled by the UB ship, Gettysburg in the Palk Straits area of the Cauvery Basin. Hydrocarbon was last found in September last year when the first well was drilled off the salt pan town of Vedaranyam in the Straits.

Antulay’s Successor

The day-long discussions with her Cabinet and party colleagues, including members of the Parliamentary Board, did not help Indira Gandhi to nominate a successor to the outgoing chief minister A R Antulay. The party general secretary Vasantrao Patil said that there’s still a stalemate on the decision. The other general secretary G K Moopanar, who is also in charge of Maharashtra affairs in the party, said that Mrs Gandhi was continuing her consultations with senior leaders of the party. According to informed sources, Mrs Gandhi’s task has been compounded by the defiance of Antulay’s supporters who insist that a successor should be from amongst them.

Boat Mishap

More than 30 persons were feared dead in a country boat accident in the Sasthancottah lake, 30 km from Quilon. The mishap happened when passengers of a leaking boat jumped over to another boat which was also ferrying passengers in the lake.