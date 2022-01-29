January 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Talks with Pak

The talks will be exploratory in nature. The two ministers may have more rounds of discussions, either in Islamabad or New Delhi, before coming to the brass tacks.

The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan will meet on January 29 to begin a joint pursuit of a no-war pact, but there are enough indications that the search for such a pact will be long and fairly slow-paced. What is significant is that the two foreign ministers will sit together. The talks will be exploratory in nature. The two ministers may have more rounds of discussions, either in Islamabad or New Delhi, before coming to the brass tacks. This is mainly because of persisting suspicions and varying perceptions of the context in which the talks are taking place. The Indian government which was initially sceptical about Pakistan’s suggestion of a no-war pact said that it will approach the “talks with an open mind, serious approach and a positive desire to ensure a satisfactory outcome”.