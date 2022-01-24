January 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India-Europe Trade

However, it was for businessmen of both sides to take advantage of the political decisions according to Wilhelm Haferkamp, vice president of the Commission of the EEC.

The European Commission will remove the obstacles coming in the way of efforts to improve trade between India and the European Economic Community (EEC). However, it was for businessmen of both sides to take advantage of the political decisions according to Wilhelm Haferkamp, vice president of the Commission of the EEC. He was speaking after signing a document with the Commerce Minister Shivraj Patil at the end of the meeting of the Indo-EEC commission. Haferkamp repeated his insistence on the removal of obstacles but sidestepped a specific question on whether he considered the quota system on the entry of Indian textiles into the markets of 10 EEC countries as an obstacle or an irritant. He said textiles was a special issue and was the only such issue because of the unemployment in the textile industry in Europe.