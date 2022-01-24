January 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India-Europe Trade

January 24, 2022 3:29:47 am
The European Commission will remove the obstacles coming in the way of efforts to improve trade between India and the European Economic Community (EEC). However, it was for businessmen of both sides to take advantage of the political decisions according to Wilhelm Haferkamp, vice president of the Commission of the EEC. He was speaking after signing a document with the Commerce Minister Shivraj Patil at the end of the meeting of the Indo-EEC commission. Haferkamp repeated his insistence on the removal of obstacles but sidestepped a specific question on whether he considered the quota system on the entry of Indian textiles into the markets of 10 EEC countries as an obstacle or an irritant. He said textiles was a special issue and was the only such issue because of the unemployment in the textile industry in Europe.
Lok Dal Crisis Ends
A split in the Lok Dal in the midst of efforts for non-communist Opposition unity was averted following Charan Singh’s withdrawal of his acceptance of the resignations of Biju Patnaik and Devi Lal from the Parliamentary board and the national executive of the party. A rapprochement was brought about due to the intervention of several party leaders including Karpuri Thakur and Rabi Ray.
Bihar Ordinances
The governor of Bihar promulgated two ordinances amending the Patna University Act and the Bihar University Act, clipping the powers of the two universities. According to the ordinances, all appointments to these universities will be made through a centralised examination to be conducted by the state public services commission.
NATO Sanctions
Nato countries denounced military rule in Poland and announced an agreement to coordinate sanctions against the Soviet and Polish governments.
