March 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India-China Ties

Cautious Indian optimism about the prospects of improving relations with China is reflected in the annual report of the Ministry of External Affairs. Recalling the talks during the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister Huang Hua in June last year and the visit of the Indian delegation led by Eric Gonsalves to Beijing in December, the ministry stressed that the boundary question is central to the relationship and an early settlement is desirable. “It is our hope that this dialogue will lead to the settlement of the outstanding problems which will enable full normalisation and further improvement in the ties between the two countries,” the document states. Elsewhere, the report talks of the lack of substantive progress in the border talks.