February 16, 1979, Forty Years Ago: India-China Talks

India-China Talks

The Chinese foreign minister, Huang Hua, will visit New Delhi this year to continue discussions on the border and other issues. Indian pilgrims may be allowed to visit Mansarovar and Kailash because the Chinese have agreed to consider an Indian proposal on these lines. Chinese leaders have confirmed a hands-off policy as far as the problems of the Nagas and the Mizos is concerned. Throughout the three rounds of talks with India’s foreign minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Peking totalling nearly eight hours, Huang did not make any negative reference to India’s relations with the Soviet Union.

Afghan Crisis

The US State Department said that Soviet advisers present at the Kabul Hotel where the US Ambassador to Afghanistan was killed “failed to heed repeated requests” by US officials that force should not be used against the kidnappers. The acting Secretary of State Warren Christopher summoned the Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin to the department to “express in the strongest terms the shock of the US government” over the alleged Soviet role in the death of Ambassador Adolph Dubs. Dubs was killed by his four kidnappers when the police charged into the hotel room, reportedly after officers fired automatic weapons.

UP CM Quits

UP Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav resigned after losing the confidence of the Janata legislature party. He resigned after receiving instructions from Deputy Prime Minister Charan Singh. Yadav said there could be no compromise or cooperation with such communal organisations as the RSS.

Janata Prez On UP

Janata President Chandra Shekhar said every effort would be made to have a person acceptable to all sections as leader of the UP Janata legislature party. The election of Ram Naresh Yadav’s successor should not be on the basis of group alliances, he added.