January 15, 1982, Forty Years Ago: 20 Point Programme

The PM has announced a recast and redefined 20-point programme. It has been dovetailed into an overall programme of development. Mrs Gandhi shared the details of the programme while marking two years in office since her return to power. The revision of the programme was necessary because of the accomplishment of some of its targets and new challenges. She reminded people how she had cautioned them not to expect miracles when she had first announced the programme in 1975. Then, as now, there was only one magic that could remove poverty — hard work backed by a clear sense of purpose. She told the nation to adopt the motto, “Satyamev jayate (truth will be victorious)”. To which she added, “Shramev jayate”.

Maruti deal

The decision of Maruti Udyog to not insist on a buy-back clause for a foreign tie-up for its car project has resulted in more offers from foreign manufacturers. When Maruti was nationalised, the government had announced that any foreign collaboration for know-how had to be conditional on the company buying back at least 50 per cent of the cars. When the tie-up with Renault was announced last year, it was expected that pickup vans would be exported. But the price announced by the company was lower than what Maruti would spend on imported components.

Thatcher found

The British Prime Minister’s son, Mark Thatcher and his co-driver and mechanic, lost for seven days in southern Algeria during a car rally, have been found safe and sound.

Makar Sankranti

An estimated 5 million people bathed at the Holy Sangam on Makar Sankranti. They included saffron robbed sanyasis, bairagis and naga sadhus.