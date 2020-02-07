Forty Years Ago, February 7, 1980: Indo-Pak Dialogue

Indian Foreign Secretary R D Rathe, rounded off the talks with a second session with the Pakistan Foreign Secretary Shah Nawaz. Indian Foreign Secretary R D Rathe, rounded off the talks with a second session with the Pakistan Foreign Secretary Shah Nawaz.

The two-day official-level visit concluded in Islamabad, with the Indians disclaiming any design to exploit Pakistan’s present difficulties and seeking to impress upon that country the need to guard against the military involvement of the big powers in the region. The discussions ended amid clear signs of divergence in the standpoints of the two countries on the Afghan developments, but with an agreement to continue the dialogue to narrow the differences. Indian Foreign Secretary R D Rathe, rounded off the talks with a second session with the Pakistan Foreign Secretary Shah Nawaz. Both sides acknowledged that there was scope for meaningful dialogue on ways to meet the critical situation in the region and to carry forward the process of normalisation of relations.

Assam Demands

The Centre has accepted in principle five of the eight demands made by Assam students. This is expected to defuse the crisis in the riot-torn state on the issue of foreign nationals. These demands include steps for detection and deportation of foreign nationals, removal of their names from electoral rolls and issue of identity cards to Indian voters living in Assam. But, the home ministry sources emphasised that students had been told that normalcy must be restored without delay to facilitate early implementation of these demands.

Zia’s Request

Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq offered full cooperation to India to force the Soviet Union to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. The “level” of relationship which India enjoys with the Soviet Union and with its status as a “regional power, means it can bring pressure, including moral”, on the USSR and ensure “Russian troops are out of Afghanistan,” he said. Zia said he had received a “very kind and very reassuring letter from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and I shall reciprocate by sending her a reply very soon”.

