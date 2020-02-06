Forty Years Ago, February 6, 1980: Simla Agreement

Zia expressed these views when the Indian foreign secretary, R D Sathe, called on him at his residence and delivered him a personal letter from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Zia expressed these views when the Indian foreign secretary, R D Sathe, called on him at his residence and delivered him a personal letter from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Pakistan president General Zia-ul-Haq said the Simla Agreement provided adequate guarantees to both the countries regarding their territorial integrity and non use of force. He expressed the view that Pakistan’s assessment of and approach to development in the region provided a practical framework for further development of Indo-Pakistan relations and for exploring the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries to meet the recent “critical developments”. Zia expressed these views when the Indian foreign secretary, R D Sathe, called on him at his residence and delivered him a personal letter from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

No Govt Vindication

Home minister Zail Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that the government would not be vindicative in taking action on the Vaidialingam Commission’s report. Justice C A Vaidialingam has held that there was a prima facie case for a formal enquiry with respect to four out of 34 charges against the family members of Morarji Desai and three out of seven cases in respect of Charan Singh’s family members. The one-man committee was appointed by the Morarji Desai government to informally enquire into the charges made in Rajya Sabha against Desai’s son, Kanti Desai, his wife and Charan Singh’s wife, Gayatri Devi.

Assam Foreigners

A final decision on the withdrawal of the movement launched in Assam on the foreign nationals issue will be taken only after the Centre announces concrete steps to implement the major demands of the people. This was indicated by a spokesman of the All-Assam Students Union at the end of a marathon round of talks between the AASU delegation and Home Minister Zail Singh. But the student leaders are “ very much satisfied” with the outcome of the three rounds of discussions with the prime minister and the home minister since last Saturday. The delegation is returning to Gauhati January 6. The home minister is expected to visit Assam soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.