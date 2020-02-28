Forty Years Ago, February 28, 1980: Jagjivan Resigns

Express front page, February 28, 1980. (Express archive) Express front page, February 28, 1980. (Express archive)

Jagjivan Ram resigned from the leadership of the Janata Parliamentary Party following the party chief, Chandra Shekhar’s letter of censure of his recent “shifting of position” which was “unworthy of a person who shoulders responsibility of the leader of the parliamentary party”. Ram said he had resigned to “help the party elect a new leader”. He gave no reason in his letter to the deputy leader of the JPP, Madhu Dandavate. Ram’s resignation was announced by the party chief during a meeting of the national executive, which was discussing the dual membership issue raised by him on Monday and by the Jana Sangh faction on Tuesday.

Bihar Killings

Although there has been no fresh trouble in Pipra village, where Monday night’s tragedy took 14 lives, the situation is still tense despite the visit of VIPs, including the Union Home Minister Zail Singh and Bihar Governor A R Kidwai. Singh favoured the appointment of a special judge to dispose of the case. Fourteen Harijans, including women and children, were killed by local landholders, allegedly from the Kurmi community.

Afghan Plan

The Soviet Union appears to be inclined towards Lord Carrington’s “neutralisation” plan for Afghanistan provided certain conditions are met. The plan, still in its draft stage, has received the backing of nine European Community foreign ministers. US President Jimmy Carter has said that he would help guarantee a non-aligned government in Kabul if Russia withdrew its troops.

Tito Is Grave

The latest medical bulletin on the state of the health of Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito referred to unspecified “bleeding”. Doctors said the condition of their 87-year-old patient remained “grave”. The doctors had said earlier that they were unable to cure the pneumonia which Tito contracted last week.

