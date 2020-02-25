Forty Years Ago: February 25, 1980: Foreigners Deadline

The Janata Parliamentary Board considered a demand for disciplinary action against its parliamentary party leader, Jagjivan Ram. The Janata Parliamentary Board considered a demand for disciplinary action against its parliamentary party leader, Jagjivan Ram.

Leaders of almost all political parties who had a meeting with Union home minister Zail Singh in Gauhati have agreed to accept 1971 as the basic year for settling the foreigners issue in this state. Only Premadha Bora of the People’s Democratic Front opposed the acceptance of 1971 as the base year. Although the Janata Party was not represented at this joint meeting, it had informed the home minister that it would abide by whatever decision was taken at the meeting. Two rounds of talks between Singh and leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had failed to evolve any satisfactory decision on the issue. The talks ended last night in a “deadlock” on the question of finding out the basis for determination of foreign nationals living in Assam.

Action Against Ram

The Janata Parliamentary Board will consider a demand for disciplinary action against its parliamentary party leader, Jagjivan Ram. The demand that the JPB should take disciplinary action against Ram for his anti-party activities was made in a letter to the party chief sent by Kedar Nath Sahni, Shanta Kumar, Sundar Lal Patwa and Mangal Sain, leaders of the Janata legislature parties of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana respectively. According to two party general secretaries, the JPB will discuss the demand. “We cannot let things drift and allow Jagjivan Ram to continue damaging the party,” a senior leader said.

Kabul Under Seige

Fighting between the government troops and “rebels” protesting against the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan continued in Kabul. Fighting had spread to Jalalabad and some other cities. Government personnel have joined the demonstrations. Soviet troops have sealed off half of Kabul in an apparent move to protect the Soviet embassy and a Russian housing area following three days of street violence, according to AP.

