Forty years ago, February 25, 1979: Debates And Wars

The United States representative to the UN, Andrew Young, opening a Security Council debate on South-East Asia last night, called for a ceasefire in the wars in Vietnam and Cambodia. Young also proposed that the council call for withdrawal of foreign troops from the two countries and seek the commitment of all parties to settle differences by peaceful means. He insisted the US was not taking sides. “We simply want to find ways to limit the disaster and the bloodshed that is now occurring in South-East Asia,” he declared. The debate was also marked by bitter criticism of each other by the Soviet Union and China. Each accused the other of trying to spread its

influence in the area, by expansion and aggression.

Top job at UP Janata

The contest for leadership of the Uttar Pradesh Janata Legislature Party, slated for February 27, assumed importance today with the entry of C B Gupta, treasurer of the Janata Party and former chief minister, into the fray against the BLD-backed candidate, Banarsi Das, speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. After day-long talks here, a meeting of leaders of pro-changers was held at Moti Mahal, where Gupta was requested to contest the election.

Trouble in Poonch

Sheikh Abdullah may agree to hold talks with the all-party group in Jammu and settle things across the table. This is the impression that S N Razi and A C Sen, the two emissaries of Jayaprakash Narayan, have carried to Delhi from Jammu. They will visit Patna to give JP their interim report. According to the emissaries, the unrest in Poonch began with protests against wrongful selection of teachers for appointments. The emissaries think that issues had been piling up for a long time and the people in the Jammu region had been nursing the complaint that they were not being given their due as compared to those living in the valley.