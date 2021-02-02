Forty Years Ago, February 2, 1981: Anti-quota stir

The army, called out to help the police in Gujarat to restore order in violence-hit Ahmedabad, staged a flag march in the city. But incidents of stone throwing and arson continued even during the hour-long march by the army, which is stationed on the outskirts of the town. Late at night, the police fired 10 rounds on a stone-throwing mob at Kalupur in the heart of the city. Casualties, if any, were not known. Earlier in the day, the library of the Gujarat University’s IAS Centre was set on fire while a provision shop was looted in Gomtipur area as the anti-reservation agitation by Gujarat medical students entered its third day. “We are making constant efforts to reach out to the agitators. Some local leaders have been called for talks,” Gujarat Chief Minister Madhav Sinh Solanki said.

Andhra stalemate

T Anjiah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, has departed for Hyderabad from New Delhi, leaving the question of pruning his ministry hanging. He has submitted the new list of ministers to the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The list was a product of long discussions between the Andhra CM and the External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao, who is now expected to confer with the PM.

Zia on St Stephens

Pakistan President General Zia-ul-Haq has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the centenary of Delhi’s St Stephens College, of which he is an alumnus. “The constructive role played by the Stephanians from different walks of life in India and Pakistan and the success achieved by them are a big

tribute to this institution. The old boys of the college in Pakistan, amongst whom I proudly call myself, are conscious

of the debt they owe to their alma mater”. General Zia also called the college principal W S Rajpal to convey his

congratulations.