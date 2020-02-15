Forty Years Ago, February 15, 1980: New Himachal CM

Besides Ram Lal, Hardayal and Shiv Kumar were also sworn in as ministers at a simple ceremony. Besides Ram Lal, Hardayal and Shiv Kumar were also sworn in as ministers at a simple ceremony.

Ram Lal was sworn in the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh by governor Aminuddin Ahmad Khan, at Raj Bhawan in Simla after the resignation of the 32-month-old Shanta Kumar ministry. Besides Lal, Hardayal and Shiv Kumar were also sworn in as ministers at a simple ceremony, which was attended by legislators, Congress (I) leaders, senior government officials and others.

AASU Ends Stir

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has suspended the indefinite mass-satyagraha for 10 days from seeking “specific and clear” policy from the Centre on the foreign national issue. The AASU would, however, continue round-the-clock picketing at the headquarters of Oil India Limited at Narangi near Gauhati to prevent supply of crude and other petroleum products to other parts of the country.

Teheran Inquiry

US president Jimmy Carter publicly gave the go-ahead to the UN secretary-general Kurt Waldheim to set up and send a commission of inquiry to Teheran (the Iranians have demanded such a commission to investigate the crimes of the Shah). While cautioning against excessive optimism over the release of the hostages following this step, Carter appeared to indicate his innate optimism by promising to go on the election campaign trail when the hostages are released.

Singh Interrogated

N K Singh, deputy inspector-general in the CBI and chief investigator in the Kissa Kursi Ka case, was interrogated by the Gurgaon police, for the second time in 17 days, in connection with a case filed by a former driver of Maruti Limited in May 1977, alleging abduction and wrongful confinement by two CBI inspectors. He was earlier arrested on January 29 by the Haryana Police and released on a personal bond of Rs 2,000.

