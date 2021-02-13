Forty Years Ago, February 13, 1981: Rift In NAM

Having fallen behind schedule, the foreign ministers will now have to sit an extra day tomorrow to turn out an agreed declaration.

Bleary-eyed officials of non-aligned countries were working late into the night to finalise the draft of the declaration their foreign ministers are to adopt. While they were able to work out an agreed draft on Afghanistan calling for the withdrawal of foreign troops from that country, the officials were struggling to resolve the Kampuchean issue. The intense fighting going on between the ASEAN countries — Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia — on the one hand and Vietnam on the other, seemed to have held up the finalisation of the draft by the political committee of officials. Having fallen behind schedule, the foreign ministers will now have to sit an extra day tomorrow to turn out an agreed declaration. The new paragraph on Afghanistan, calling for the withdrawal of the foreign troops, seems to reflect the views of most countries, though Kabul is less than satisfied with it.

Janata Disunity

The national council of the Janata Party unanimously adopted a resolution on the political situation rejecting the powerful demand voiced by the members from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to readmit Raj Narayan and other alleged party splitters. Party president Chandrashekar said “our desire to usher in a new social order couldn’t be accomplished because of the misdeeds of some of our colleagues”.

Less Boring TV

The information and broadcasting minister promised television viewers more interesting and entertaining programmes by cutting down more boring discussion items. Sathe said emphasis would be laid more on visuals rather than group discussion, debates and talks. TV authorities have been asked to utilise the services of private cameramen to provide a better variety.

The ministry has decided to restore the list of 190-odd stringer cameramen who will now be eligible for TV assignments. Doordarshan and AIR will also have a commercial channel each.