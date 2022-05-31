May 31, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland war

British troops trying to retake the Falkland Islands were reported to be pushing on two fronts towards the main Argentine garrison at Port Stanley, after taking 1,250 Argentine prisoners but losing a senior commander. British newspapers said paratroops were thrusting east from Darwin and Goose Green, where 1,003 Argentine defenders surrendered after fighting which killed the British battalion commander, Lt Colonel Herbert Jones. The newspapers reported that Royal Marines commandos were completing a pincer movement towards Port Stanley by advancing further north on the other side of a long mountain ridge.

Ministry reshuffled

Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra dropped Sagir Ahmed, Minister of State for Law and Housing, from his council of ministers and reallocated the portfolios of his ministerial colleagues. Mishra left the portfolios of five ministers untouched and transferred the irrigation portfolio from himself to Umesh Prasad Verma. It is believed that Ahmed was dropped due to his alleged involvement in a case centred around the smuggling of goat skins to Nepal.

Frontier Gandhi Back

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan who returned to Pakistan after nearly four years of exile in Afghanistan was reported to have disclaimed any involvement with the separatist Pakhtoonistan movement. “We have nothing to do with Pakhtoonistan. Some people from Punjab were using it against us for their vested interests,” the local daily The Muslim quoted him as saying. However, as far as Pakhtoon nationalism was concerned, he said, “We have always believed that there were nationalities in Pakistan — Pathans, Baluch, Sindhis and Punjabis — and we still believe so”. The Frontier Gandhi said that Pakhtoonistan was a stunt created by Afghanistan and India and leveraging it in their propaganda against Pakistan.