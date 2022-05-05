May 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: British Bombers

British warships conducted another bombing raid on the air strip at Port Stanley, capital of the Argentine-occupied Falkland Islands, the British Defence Secretary John Nott told the House of Commons while Argentina announced that its second largest warship, the cruiser General Belgrano had sunk following a torpedo attack by a British submarine. Nott informed members of Parliament, “A further sortie was made to render the airstrip unusable for light supply communications and ground attack aircarft operating within the islands. Nott’s announcement came after British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher defended the sinking of the Argentine cruiser General Belgrano with 1,433 men aboard with criticism of the attack mounting in Britain.

Talks With China

Talks between India and China on the border question and other important issues will begin on May 17. The 11-member Chinese delegation led by vice foreign minister will reach Delhi on May 15 for the talks.

Tension In Haryana

While the situation in Punjab was normal, tension gripped parts of Haryana including Kurukshetra where an idol of Guru Ravi Das was found disfigured. The deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra has assured people of SC communities swift action against the culprits.

Everest Expedition

Two Soviet climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest. They were the first from their country to scale the 29,028 foot high peak. Vladimir Balyberden and Eduard Myslovsky reached the peak in the afternoon of May 3 and were there for more than 30 minutes.