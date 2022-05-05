scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
May 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: British Bombers

Nott informed members of Parliament, “A further sortie was made to render the airstrip unusable for light supply communications and ground attack aircarft operating within the islands.

British Bombers, John Nott, House of Commons, Falkland Islands, Talks With China, India-China relations, India-China ties, Tension In Haryana, Everest Expedition, Mount Everest, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsNott's announcement came after British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher defended the sinking of the Argentine cruiser General Belgrano with 1,433 men aboard with criticism of the attack mounting in Britain.

Talks With China

Talks between India and China on the border question and other important issues will begin on May 17. The 11-member Chinese delegation led by vice foreign minister will reach Delhi on May 15 for the talks.

Tension In Haryana

While the situation in Punjab was normal, tension gripped parts of Haryana including Kurukshetra where an idol of Guru Ravi Das was found disfigured. The deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra has assured people of SC communities swift action against the culprits.

Everest Expedition

Two Soviet climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest. They were the first from their country to scale the 29,028 foot high peak. Vladimir Balyberden and Eduard Myslovsky reached the peak in the afternoon of May 3 and were there for more than 30 minutes.

