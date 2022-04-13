April 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland Crisis

Argentina’s warships were in their home ports or patrolling their mainland coasts as a British blockade of 321 km around the Falkland Islands went into effect. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Alexander M Haig seeking to avert a war over the islands held talks with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Haig told reporters he had brought from Buenos Aires “Some ideas which have been developed on the basis of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 302,” which calls for Argentine withdrawal from the South Atlantic Islands and a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Poll Tie-ups

The BJP national executive is in favour of an alliance with the Lok Dal for the coming state assembly polls. It hopes to fight the elections in Himachal Pradesh on its own. This consensus emerged at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s executive. However, a final decision on the party’s strategy will be taken on April 13. It is believed that in Kerala and West Bengal, the party will keep equidistance from the leftists and the Congress. As regards Haryana, the mood in the party was for an alliance with the Charan Singh-led Lok Dal, and not the Devi Lal-led splinter group.

Zia Talks Peace

Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq said that there was no deadline for the resumption of the postponed Indo-Pak talks. “We want to improve relations with India on the basis of sovereignty, dignity and honour,” he said.

New Punjab Governor

M Chenna Reddy has been appointed Governor of Punjab. He succeeds Aminuddin Ahmed Khan. Reddy hails from the Telangana region of Andhra Pradesh has held important positions, including CM, governor of UP and Union Minister of Steel.