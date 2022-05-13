May 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland Battle

Two Argentine military planes were shot while attacking a British ship off the disputed Falkland Islands, the Defence Ministry announced. The ministry spokesperson reporting the action said three planes attacked the ship. The third one escaped. He did not identify the ship but said it suffered no casualties or damage. Spokesman Ian McDonald did not make it clear whether the attacking planes were shot down by the warship or whether British aircraft were sent to engage them. He identified the Argentine ships as American built A-4 Skyhawks. Meanwhile, at the UN, Secretary-General Javier Perez De Cuellar said he hoped to conclude his peace talks by the end of the week.

India-China Talks

While hopes cannot be pitched too high, the Sino-Indian talks opening on May 13 between Indian and Chinese officials are fairly important considering their outcome will determine the pace at which the two countries can improve their relations. The composition of the delegations suggests that the talks are going to be wide-ranging in scope covering the border issues, bilateral trade, economic matters and cultural exchanges. Neither the Indian officials nor the Chinese diplomats in town are disclosing the stand they will take on the border issue.

Cool May

Heavy rain accompanied by storms caught people in Delhi unawares. The maximum temperature fell to 24.8 degrees Celsius. The weatherman described it as the lowest maximum for May so far.

PM’s US Visit

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will visit the US in the last week of July for talks with Ronald Reagan.