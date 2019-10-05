October 5, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Economic Offenders

Economic Offenders

An ordinance for the preventive detention of economic offenders was sent to the President for his consent and promulgation, Prime Minister Charan Singh said in Lucknow. Singh told newsmen that every care had been taken in the ordinance to prevent its misuse and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies would administer it in the states. He said that the Essential Commodities Act was not effective for the present situation. The period of detention, according to the provisions of the ordinance, would be one year and a three-member board of review would be constituted, with a serving high court judge as chairman. The board, to be constituted by the chief justices of high courts, will have as other members district judges or those competent or qualified to become a judge, or retired judges.

Advertising

Code Of Conduct

The election commission has asked political parties in power at the Centre and in the states not to issue advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer to further its interests in the ensuing elections. The ruling parties have also been advised by the EC not to use government vehicles and other facilities or, for that matter, to take any official measures to further the ruling party’s prospects in the forthcoming mid-term poll.

Bhutto Nomination

Seven nomination petitions for national elections in November have been rejected by the Election Commission, a Pakistani news agency report said today. Among those rejected was one from Benazir Bhutto, daughter of the late prime minister, Z A Bhutto, the Associated Press of Pakistan said. The commission also rejected nomination petitions filed by leaders of the Pakistan People’s party including the deputy secretary general, Mohammad Tikka Khan, the news agency said. It said that Bhutto’s petition and others were rejected because the PPP did not register with the EC as required by a recently enacted law.