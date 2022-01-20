January 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Diplomatic Row

The Indian military attache’s chauffeur was detained illegally and beaten up by Pakistan security agents in Islamabad evoking strong protests from India. India lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan foreign office in Islamabad as also with the embassy in Delhi over the detention of Karan Singh who was released in the hours of January 18 after having been whisked away from Islamabad about 30 km away. The Indian charge d affairs in Islamabad, S Lamba, met the general secretary of the Pakistan foreign office Shah Nawaz and lodged a protest. The Pakistani ambassador in Delhi was also summoned to the foreign office for the same purpose. Shah Nawaz assured Lamba that inquiries will be made about the incident and conveyed to Indian authorities.

Assam Talks

Central ministers, Opposition leaders and representatives of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad at the first tripartite meeting on the complex issue of foreigners discussed the question of strengthening the border to check further infiltration. The government is expected to place before the resumed meeting its draft proposal for streamlining the machinery to protect the border against further infiltration. It was broadly agreed that the government must strengthen the country’s borders with Bangladesh.

Judges And Tax

A judge of the Allahabad High Court Deoki Nandan Aggarwala appeared before the SC seeking immunity from income taxes, arguing that the salary of a judge shouldn’t be subjected to taxes. The SC has issued notices to the Union government seeking its views and posted the case for hearing on January 29.

There was no edition of the paper on January 20. The above are excerpts from the January 19 edition