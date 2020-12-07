Forty Years Ago, December 7, 1980: Indira’s Speech

This is the front page of The Indian Express from forty years ago.

Congress (I) President Indira Gandhi made it clear that her government had no magic wand to correct the serious economic situation and it would take some time to put the economy back on the rails. In her rambling opening remarks at the AICC session, in which she chose to dwell on several topics but did not say anything new, Mrs Gandhi prefaced her speech with a reference to the opposition charge that her government failed to fulfil its election promise of a government that works and squarely blamed the opposition for all the current ills. Asserting that the charge of non-performance against her government was not true, Mrs Gandhi said she had not realised the gravity of the shattered economy she had inherited from the previous government, which had done everything to upset the structure that the Congress governments had erected over the first 30 years.

Assam Ministry

An eight-member Congress (I ) ministry, headed by Syed Anwara Taimur, assumed office in Assam tonight, marking the end of the 360-day President’s rule in the state. The 45-year-old Taimur is the first woman to head a government in the state. Six of the eight ministers, including the Chief Minister, will hold cabinet rank. Governor L P Singh, administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the CM and her colleagues at a ceremony in Dispur.

Bhagalpur Sanction

Evidence of official sanction of the police “toughness” in Bihar in general and the blinding campaign in Bhagalpur in particular has come to light, informed sources said. The crowning testimony is the letter of appreciation from the Inspector-General of police, Bihar, to the Bhagalpur superintendent of police, Vishnu Dayal Ram, for the latter’s “commendable’ performance in controlling crime. In that letter, IGP S K Chatterjee also recommended a reward of a wrist watch to Dayal Ram. The letter, which, because of red tape was surprisingly issued on November 28, has been sent in original form to the annual confidential report section, whose records determine promotion o f IPS officers.

