Forty years ago, December 31, 1978: Courts for Emergency

Courts for Emergency

The Government is likely to take a decision within 10 days on its proposal to set up special courts to try Indira Gandhi and her associates for the emergency excesses. The SC’s clear verdict that Parliament has the power to set up these courts, and that the bill referred to it in this connection was, by and large, in order, has strengthened the government’s move to set up these courts, from which there would be only the appeal namely to the Supreme Court, both on facts and the law.

Advertising

Bridging divides

A political settlement between Charan Singh’s group and the Janata Party leadership is imperative if any lasting unity has to be secured. Settlement on the political side cannot be separated from the rescheduling of party elections. This appears to be the mood of Singh whom S M Joshi and Madhu Limaye met today in their continued effort to bring the two sides closer. After Singh and his supporters attended the national executive meeting yesterday, a decision was taken to authorise the party president, Chandra Shekhar, to reschedule the party election programme, “if necessary.” According to the original schedule, the elections at the primary unit level would have to be completed by January 10.

Exit Shah

The Shah of Iran will leave the country, at least temporarily, till the situation cools down as soon as the opposition leader, Shapour Bakhtiar, manages to form a government, according to American assessment. The Shah’s mother is already In California. The Shah will leave for his “annual vacation”, presumably on the ski slopes of Switzerland. Bakhtiar has been opposed to the Shah’s rule for years but he is prepared to retain the constitutional monarchy. Former Queen Soraya is a cousin of his.