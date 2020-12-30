Forty Years Ago, December 30, 1980: Assam in turmoil

Life in almost the entire Brahmaputra Valley and the districts of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar hills was paralysed by the 34-hour Assam bandh. The bandh has been called by the AASU and the AAGSP. Work in almost all government offices was at a standstill as employees stayed away, according to reports. However, in the state secretariat, 950 of the 2000 employees were present, according to Assam Chief Secretary Ramesh Chandra. The attendance at the Northeast Frontier railway headquarters was around 75 per cent. In Gauhati, a few shops were open. Only six state-owned buses operated. All vehicular traffic was off the road.

BJP churn

The delegates at BJP’s national convention were sharply divided over the use of the term, “Gandhian Socialism” . Several of them wanted the term “socialism” deleted from the party’s credo. Chief amongst the objectors was Vijaya Raje Scindia. The delegates were participating in discussions on the economic policy statement moved by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in contrast, wanted an in-depth discussion on the matter.

Gang of Four trial

Shouting, “I am prepared to die,” the widow of Mao Tse Tung disrupted her trial again and was dragged out of court. Jing Qiang, 67, was hauled out of the court by bailiffs. The state-run Xinhua also quoted the prosecutor general as criticising Mao for not apprehending Jing at the time of her alleged crimes. The defendants, the Gang of Four led by Jing, are on trial for the infamous purges of 1966.

Afghan impasse

Pakistan foreign minister Agha Shahi said his government is ready to open talks on resolving the Afghan problem but that would, in no way, mean a recognition of the current regime in Kabul. Total withdrawal of the Soviet troops is a pre-condition for recognising the Babrak Karmal

government.