Forty Years Ago, December 29, 1980: BJP’s warning

The BJP today warned that the country was heading towards a crisis far worse than that of 1975 as the government had failed on all fronts. “Not only has the government miserably failed in solving any of the crucial issues facing the country but has failed to inspire confidence among the people reading its ability to solve them”, goes a strongly-worded statement of the party. Sikandar Bakht, a former Union minister and general secretary of the BJP, moved the resolution of the party on the political situation. He said that those who had promised a “government that works” have only ensured an administration that does not work. The BJP warned of the “sinister designs” of the ruling party to replace the parliamentary system by the presidential system and push India under an authoritarian yoke.

Assam bandh

The Assam government will make all efforts to ensure that normal work goes on in government offices during the 24-hour Assam Bandh slated for December 29. It is also the government’s intention to see that banks and all establishments remain open and shops and markets do business as usual, the chief secretary Ramesh Chandra said. The bandh call has been given by the AASU and the AAGSP.

Panic in Manipur

The situation in Imphal and neighbouring areas of the city is one of chaos, confusion and panic in the wake of the grenade attacks by extremists on December 26 and 27. The reports of grenade attacks and firing by the army in retaliation sent vendors and shopkeepers scurrying for cover. Many ran in panic leaving their shops open.

Firing in Leh

The police fired four rounds in the air to disperse a violent mob at Leh according to official reports. The police had to take recourse to the action after the mob set fire to the tehsil office.