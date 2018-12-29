Forty Years Ago, December 29, 1978: Minority tag

The All India Muslim conference urged the Centre to immediately restore the minority character of Aligarh University. The conference passed a resolution saying that the Aligarh Muslim University (Amendment) Bill, 1979, fell short of the expectations of the Muslim community. It said: ‘The conference considers that an amendment ensuring special guarantee and protection under Article 30 of the constitution to the university must be made in the bill. Its management and administration should be restored effectively in the hands of Muslims.” The conference resolved that in case an amendment restoring the minority, autonomous and democratic character of the university was not passed by the next session of Parliament, a “peaceful and constitutional country-wide agitation” would be launched.

Janata crisis holds

A renewed effort to resolve the crisis in the Janata Party failed with the rejection by the Charan Singh group of the plea made on behalf of the national executive to participate in its deliberations. The group has, for the time being at least, closed the door for a dialogue sought by the party’s highest policy-making body. Singh conveyed to the party chief, Chandra Shekhar, his group’s inability to attend the national executive meeting because the prime minister’s statement at the Janata meet “did not seem to be in favour of restoration of unity.”

Advani in Kanti probe

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, L K Advani, will be associated with the group of ministers which will examine how to resolve the deadlock in the Rajya Sabha over the Kanti Desai issue. The group comprises George Fernandes, Madhu Dandavate and Ravindra Varma. The consensus in the cabinet was that specific allegations made against the PM’s son relating to the period after March 1977 on the floor o f the Rajya Sabha should be referred to the Chief Justice.