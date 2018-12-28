Forty years ago, December 28, 1978: Bank strike begins

Over half a million bank employees throughout the country will go on a two-day strike from December 28, as the talks with labour ministry officials ended in deadlock. However, since banks will be closed to the public on December 30, because of the annual closing of accounts, and the following day is Sunday, bank work will come to a complete halt for four days. Banking services have been already hit by the “go slow” in clearing houses. The strike call has been given by the All India Bank Employees Association and the Indian National Bank Employees Association and the Indian National Bank Employees Congress. The main demand of the bank employees relates to dearness allowance.

Nuclear safeguards

The government has agreed to the setting up of a joint committee of Indian and US nuclear scientists to ensure that the full-scope safeguards proposed by Washington did not affect nuclear research and development of not only India but other developing countries as well. Informed sources said that there was, therefore, no question of the government having walked into a US trap. Though agreement is yet to be reached on personnel, it has been decided the committee will function independently of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which had the last word so far on nuclear safeguards.

Kanti Desai probe

George Fernandes, Madhu Dandavate and Ravindra Varma are the three ministers who will go into the Kanti Desai issue and submit their report to the Cabinet. The ministers have no intention to go into the allegations made against the prime minister’s son. They propose to confine themselves to the mode of disposing of the allegations against Desai. It looks as if the three ministers would go beyond the prime minister’s offer to refer to the chief justice the charges made by Parliament members in writing outside the House.