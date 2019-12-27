Forty Years Ago: December 27, 1979

The leader of the Janata-Congress group, Golap Borbora, formally staked his claim to forming a government in Assam, now under President’s Rule. The leader of the Janata-Congress group, Golap Borbora, formally staked his claim to forming a government in Assam, now under President’s Rule.

Lok Dal Candidates

At long last, the Lok Dal central office announced the final state-wise break-up of its Lok Sabha candidates. In all, there are 301 Lok Dal nominees, including five candidates who have not been allotted party symbol. Some days ago, when the Lok Dal released what it called the “final list”, there were 319 contestants. With a score of candidates retiring, the final figure now comes to 301. Among the Lok Dal candidates, there is only one Harijan who is fighting for a general seat. The party has put up 47 SC candidates and 16 ST candidates for reserved seats. There are 33 Muslims, five Christians and nine women in the Lok Dal list.

Borbora Stakes Claim

The leader of the Janata-Congress group, Golap Borbora, formally staked his claim to forming a government in Assam, now under President’s Rule. Bonbora talked to Governor L P Singh and told him that he could form the new government in coalition with the Congress. Meanwhile, the Assam Congress legislature party leader Sarat Chandra Sinha said his party would go ahead with the formation of a viable government with the Janata Party’s support.

MGR vs Karunanidhi

The current parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu is significant in more than one way as it will, besides sending 39 members to the Lok Sabha, decide the future pattern of working of the All India Anna DMK (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which dominate the political scene in the state. The election campaign presents a picture as though only two candidates — the chief minister and AIADMK leader M G Ramachandran and DMK President M Karunanidhi — are in the field. The national parties — Congress (I), Janata and the Communists – appear as mere dummies. With the AIADMK wishing to destroy Karunanidhi for all time, the DMK’s political survival depends on the outcome of the election.

