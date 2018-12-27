Forty years ago, December 27, 1978: Mrs Gandhi released

Indira Gandhi was today released from jail following the prorogation of the Lok Sabha by the President. The Lok Sabha had on December 19 expelled her and ordered her imprisonment till the prorogation of the House, for committing a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. Though the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on December 23, its prorogation was delayed as the government wanted to know the fate of the Rs 806-crore Appropriation Bill which had been passed by the lower house and had been remitted to the Rajya Sabha for ratification. The Upper House, however, was adjourned sine dine.

Movement fizzles out

Jayaprakash Narayan has said though his 1974-75 movement resulted in the ouster of the government, it had not brought about the desired structural changes in the body politic of the country. In a message to the Gram Swaraj Sammelan in Paunar, he said originally started his movement against corruption in the direction of a total revolution, but it came into conflict with the state due to the faulty policies of the then government.

Advani to stay

L K Advani, Information and Broadcasting Minister, has agreed not to press his resignation in view of the decision taken at an informal Cabinet meeting that some ministers would explore the demand for a probe into allegations against the PM’s son, Kanti Desai. The group would examine in depth various aspects of the controversy, including suggestions made in the Rajya Sabha. The government’s refusal to discuss the opposition motions on the Kanti Desai issue has created a deadlock in the Rajya Sabha, where the government is in a minority.