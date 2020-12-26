Forty Years Ago: December 26, 1980

Marchers arrested

Nagpur city has virtually turned into a police camp with policemen in uniform and plain clothes all over the place locating “Dindi” marchers. More than 2,000 persons have been arrested since last night. According to Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, at least 10,000 persons have been arrested in eight districts of Vidarbha and all hotels, rest houses, offices of left democratic parties checked for any marchers camping there. Madhu Dandavate was arrested at Butibori, about 23 km from Nagpur, while attempting to march to the city. Pramila Dandavate and Mrinal Gore were arrested in the afternoon when they had gone to a hostel. Chandrajit Yadav, Karpuri Thakur and Devi Lal are also expected to reach Nagpur.

Atrocities on SCs, STs

The Commissioner for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is of the opinion that Central intervention to deal with atrocities on Scheduled Caste communities and tribals in states and even use of force by Central forces does not constitute infringement of constitutional norms. Nor does such action go beyond the scope or ambit of the executive powers of the Central government. The view has been communicated to the president N Sanjeeva Reddy by the Commissioner, Shishir Kumar, in his report for 1978-1979.

X-mas day

Christmas Day broke the tedium of the US hostages in Iran, brought a rampage of violence in Beirut and pointed up the year’s changes in Poland, the only country where Communism co-exists with mass devotion to Christianity. The Polish Pope, John Paul, wished the word, Happy Christmas in 41 languages. In Iran, a Vatican envoy saw half of the hostages — their first outside visitor in eight months — and reported that they were in good spirits. In Bethlehem, the city’s Arab Mayor, Elias Freij, blamed the fall in the number of tourists this year to the rise of terrorism.